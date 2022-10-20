A Taylor Swift fan’s guide to ‘Thursday Night Football’

Taylor Swift’s next studio album Midnights is right around the corner, and with it cross promotion. On Thursday Tay Tay dropped the news that we’d get to hear a teaser trailer for Midnights, courtesy of Thursday Night Football.

Midnights teaser trailer tonight during the 3rd quarter of Thursday Night Football on @primevideo so … meet me there? pic.twitter.com/hr8ii9Oinj — Taylor Swift (@taylorswift13) October 20, 2022

Naturally Taylor fans are absolutely losing it, because anything she teases is worthy of excitement — especially when it comes to a new album. Even more so when Taylor casually drops “projects” plural, and nobody was expecting anything beyond the next album. However, it’s also really causing some problems for fans who aren’t based in the USA.

europeans please tell me in how many hours that is — oh caroline (@Jadwiga_01) October 20, 2022

someone tell me when the 3rd quarter is ?? what time ?? etc pic.twitter.com/IEXZdpd6a7 — a. (@sweeetener) October 20, 2022

Pls someone adjust for timezones — Star Wars Whore (@boyfriendmtrl) October 20, 2022

I absolutely get it. Taylor Swift and the NFL isn’t a venn diagram with a ton of overlap. Even if you really like football there’s a chasm of difference between watching the NFL each week and willingly being a sicko who tunes in to see Kyler Murray play the Saints in a game where players have almost no time to recover from the prior week, and are likely to turn in their worst performances of the season.

“Stop talking about football sports man. Tell me when I can see the Midnights teaser!”

Okay, okay. This isn’t the easiest thing to answer, because the timing is fairly nebulous. The game itself starts at 8:20 p.m. in Eastern U.S. time, but we need to project forward to the third quarter.

Don’t make the mistake of looking up how long an NFL quarter is and mapping your time from there. You’ll find yourself tuning in with over eight minutes left in the second quarter and growing endlessly frustrated you have to watch football with so many stoppages before Taylor appears.

Typically one half of an NFL game last roughly 1.5 hours, with a 12 minute break for halftime. This puts us at just after 10 p.m. ET. The Arizona Cardinals pass the ball a lot, which means naturally more stoppages as the clock doesn’t move on an incomplete pass.

Still, the worst possible thing would be to watch too late and miss it, and we don’t know exactly when the Midnights teaser will be shown during the 3rd. So let’s set the your watch time at 9:55 p.m. ET — just to give a little buffer.

When should I tune in based on my timezone?

Eastern time is -5 GMT. Fans in the United States should know where they relate to ET, and most of Europe knows where they are related to GMT — but let’s give a few locations so you can calculate your own watch time.

Western United States: 6:55 p.m.

Central United States: 7:55 p.m.

Brazil, Argentina: 11:55 p.m.

United Kingdom: 2:55 a.m.

France, Germany, Italy, Sweden and more: 3:55 a.m.

Eastern Europe, South Africa: 4:55 a.m.

India: 8:35 a.m.

China: 10:55 a.m.

Japan: 11:55 a.m.

Sydney, Australia: 12:55 p.m.

New Zealand: 2:55 p.m.

How do I watch outside the United States?

Thursday Night Football is broadcast live on Amazon Prime here in the United States, which is a streaming service available in multiple countries worldwide, however NFL broadcasts are geolocked to the U.S. If you already have a Prime subscription you will need to use a VPN to connect to a server in the United States to watch the game.

If you do not currently have a subscription, or it’s not available in your area, you will need to connect via a VPN, and then sign up for a 30-day free trial in order to watch the game.

What should I know about the actual football game?

Nothing. If you’ve made it this far you don’t care about the NFL and this game is going to be trash anyway. We know Taylor is your Super Bowl and hope you have luck watching the teaser for Midnights wherever you are.