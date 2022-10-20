Our expert NFL picks for Week 7 of 2022

Welcome to our weekly picks. We’re really happy you’re here. The NFL in 2022 remains one of the least-predictable, wildest seasons in recent memory where so many teams are overperforming, underperforming, or swinging wildly from week-to-week that it’s become near impossible to predict.

The majority of our panel is hanging in the 50-60 percent pick range this year, and let me say that across every outlet that uses the same pick system everyone is falling in the 50-70% range on the season. That is absolutely wild when you think about how impossible it is to accurately pick games this year. Hell, I had to pause and really ponder whether I was going to pick the Jets or Broncos this week — imagine that happening a few months ago?

Sadly, we must once again feature a loser’s tweet, and for the third week in a row the dishonor goes to Ricky O’Donnell.

If the Bears had just let Ryan Pace and Matt Nagy develop Justin Fields, none of this would be happening — Ricky O'Donnell (@SBN_Ricky) October 20, 2022

Ricky doesn’t deserve this. He’s a Bears fan. He’s being forced to live through enough suffering this season. He’s one of the smartest dudes I know, especially when it comes to basketball — and it’s a damn shame to see him keep catching L’s like this. But also, it’s pretty hilarious.

Now, on to our picks for Week 7.