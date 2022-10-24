Aaron Rodgers went full bathrobe mode for his press conference

The NFL is littered with bold post-game looks and football fashion. Aaron Rodgers had neither of those during his press conference following the Packers’ loss to the Commanders.

Aaron Rodgers: “I’m not worried about this squad. In fact, this might be the best thing for us.” pic.twitter.com/KzLwzDsd2J — Matt Schneidman (@mattschneidman) October 23, 2022

I know you think I’m going to dunk on this, but hell no. If I had spent all afternoon getting ground into a fine, meat-based paste on a football field you best believe I’m putting on my comfy clothes after. Sure, you can clutch pearls and say it looks “unprofessional,” but at this point Rodgers has been as professional as he can possible muster.

I mean, how else do you explain him saying “this might be the best thing for us” after losing to the Commanders at home, in a game that’s basically letting the Vikings run away with the division. Sure, a solid early-season loss can be a wake up call and get a team back on track — but we’re seven games in, and the Packers are 3-4.

Speaking of wake up call, that’s exactly what Aaron was waiting for in this look.