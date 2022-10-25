The Chiefs’ secret weapon is ‘Call of Duty,’ according to JuJu Smith-Schuster

In a move that will surely result in Kyler Murray requesting a trade to Kansas City and insisting a two QB system will work, JuJu Smith-Schuster says that playing Call of Duty: Warzone helps the Chiefs’ offense gel.
JuJu Smith-Schuster talking about how he, Patrick Mahomes, Travis Kelce and MVS all played Warzone this past Friday and it helped them today.— PJ Green (@PJGreenTV) October 24, 2022
Also said he needs to get on his Madden X-Factor like Mahomes.
Mahomes also chimes in with how he isn't as good as JuJu at COD. #Chiefs pic.twitter.com/0xliyjp00K
“Imma tell you what got us the chemistry we needed this game: I think it was Friday night. It was me, Pat, Travis, and MVS, we were playing Call of Duty together — we were playing Warzone, and we played three games, we won three games back-to-back. We got off and was like “damn,” because it’s really hard to win a game in Warzone Call of Duty, and you could just tell that the communication between all of us, and the chemistry — we were in the game.”
Firstly, I totally get this. There are few better feelings than a perfectly executed gaming session as a group where everything is going right and you’re rolling the competition. That said, man, I’m gonna need JuJu to show his work if he’s claiming they won three games in a row, on a FRIDAY NIGHT no less. That’s when the youths are off school, they have extra gaming time, and maybe if you told me this was a mid-afternoon session I might buy it, but three in a row in prime time? I need to see the stats on that one.
This did prompt an interesting discussion about the gaming habits of the Chiefs though, and I think I nailed this one.
Tell me you can’t imagine Andy Reid in his reading glasses screaming because his ultra ball failed against Mewtwo?
In any event, I don’t know if the Chiefs’ needed much motivation to be better on offense — but if Call of Duty is working for them, then more power to them.
