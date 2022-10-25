The Chiefs’ secret weapon is ‘Call of Duty,’ according to JuJu Smith-Schuster

In a move that will surely result in Kyler Murray requesting a trade to Kansas City and insisting a two QB system will work, JuJu Smith-Schuster says that playing Call of Duty: Warzone helps the Chiefs’ offense gel.

JuJu Smith-Schuster talking about how he, Patrick Mahomes, Travis Kelce and MVS all played Warzone this past Friday and it helped them today.

Also said he needs to get on his Madden X-Factor like Mahomes.

Mahomes also chimes in with how he isn't as good as JuJu at COD. #Chiefs pic.twitter.com/0xliyjp00K — PJ Green (@PJGreenTV) October 24, 2022

“Imma tell you what got us the chemistry we needed this game: I think it was Friday night. It was me, Pat, Travis, and MVS, we were playing Call of Duty together — we were playing Warzone, and we played three games, we won three games back-to-back. We got off and was like “damn,” because it’s really hard to win a game in Warzone Call of Duty, and you could just tell that the communication between all of us, and the chemistry — we were in the game.”

Firstly, I totally get this. There are few better feelings than a perfectly executed gaming session as a group where everything is going right and you’re rolling the competition. That said, man, I’m gonna need JuJu to show his work if he’s claiming they won three games in a row, on a FRIDAY NIGHT no less. That’s when the youths are off school, they have extra gaming time, and maybe if you told me this was a mid-afternoon session I might buy it, but three in a row in prime time? I need to see the stats on that one.

This did prompt an interesting discussion about the gaming habits of the Chiefs though, and I think I nailed this one.

Tell me you can’t imagine Andy Reid in his reading glasses screaming because his ultra ball failed against Mewtwo?

In any event, I don’t know if the Chiefs’ needed much motivation to be better on offense — but if Call of Duty is working for them, then more power to them.