Russell Wilson’s airplane workout is the most Russell Wilson thing ever

The Denver Broncos are currently in London for their game against the Jacksonville Jaguars on Sunday, which means that now Russell Wilson can take his shenanigans overseas.

Before the Broncos made it to London, however, Wilson had to make sure he was at full strength. After injuring his hamstring and missing the previous game against the Jets, Wilson needed to be in peak form to take on the mighty Jaguars.

Which means going to the extent of ... working out on a plane???

Russell Wilson worked out and stretched for four of the eight hours on the flight from Denver to London. Said he was doing high knees in the aisle when the rest of the guys were asleep. — Zac Stevens (@ZacStevensDNVR) October 26, 2022

This is absurd, on so many levels. For one, if you’re working out for four out of eight hours on a giant plane I’m convinced that you are actually the Sith. Wilson marching up and down the cramped plane aisle doing high knees would actually turn me into the Joker on the flight. Not to mention that the rest of the players were asleep? Yeah man there’s no way he would be back on the plane ride home.

See I understand going over playcalls on the plane for a few minutes, helps with memory and knowledge retainment. I will not stand for Wilson going through a whole ass calisthenics routine for half the plane ride to London.

I’m not even sure why Wilson thought it was a better idea to do this while everyone was sleeping. High knees is not a quiet stretch or activity—no stretch that involves quickly repeated movements is done quietly! This is just annoying!

If the Broncos come out flat against the Jaguars on Sunday morning, I think we’ll know why.