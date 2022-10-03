D.K. Metcalf took the cart to poop, says a ‘clinch walk’ wouldn’t have made it

Seahawks fans got a big scare with under 10 minutes to go against the Lions when D.K. Metcalf, the most integral element of their passing attack, was seen taking the cart to the locker room.

D.K. Metcalf is being carted off the field right now. pic.twitter.com/eGxSnvQhSp — FOX Sports: NFL (@NFLonFOX) October 2, 2022

As fans waited with bated breath to find out what was happening, Metcalf was pooping. No injury, no x-rays, just one of the most gifted receivers on the planet taking a quick sit on the throne before returning to dominance. Asked after the game why he had to leave the field, Metcalf put it quite diplomatically.

“I was hurting,” he said with a smile later. “I had a little tummy ache. Had to get it taken care of.”

Sometimes you just have to take care of business, even when the timing is inconvenient. Now, you might think it’s a little ludicrous to call out the cart because you needed to poop, but I absolutely get it. If you’re having some intestinal distress the last thing you want to go is run off the field, through labyrinthine corridors, and try to find the locker room in time. Also keep in mind that he was drinking Gatorade all afternoon. It’s great for staying hydrated, but not so good when you’re introducing that many fluids to your body while having the bubble guts.

That clinch walk wouldn’t have made it https://t.co/tYvaWQSaa6 — DK Metcalf (@dkm14) October 2, 2022

This is what the great ones do. They identify a problem, and find a quick solution. That’s crisis management, and admitting when you need help. Let’s assume for a moment that Metcalf was too proud to admit he needed a ride to go poopy. The man leaned on those around him to What if he soiled himself on the run? There is no way he would have been able to clean himself up, be given a new uniform, get it on in time, and return to the field to close out the game.

Knowing his own limitations allowed Metcalf to return to the field and help the Seahawks secure a win in a shootout. Congrats on the win, Seattle. Congrats on the poop, D.K. Hope your bubble guts are better now.