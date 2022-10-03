Patrick Mahomes’ spinning, leaping, improvisational TD toss is one of his best ever

The Kansas City Chiefs and Tampa Bay Buccaneers played a Super Bowl LV rematch on Sunday night in Week 4, and it was likely the last time we’ll ever see quarterbacks Patrick Mahomes and Tom Brady face off. Brady’s GOAT case is unassailable based on his accomplishments — is any QB ever winning seven Super Bowls again? — but the 27-year-old Mahomes has already made the case that he’s the most talented quarterback ever.

As the Chiefs beat the Bucs, 41-31, Mahomes reminded football fans that he’s able to make plays that no other quarterback alive — and maybe no other QB in history — could ever dream of.

During a 2nd-and-goal in the second quarter, Mahomes pulled out one of the definitive highlights of his career. He faked the handoff, rolled to the right, spun around linebacker Devin White, jumped just before the line of scrimmage, and found Clyde Edwards-Helaire for the touchdown. Here’s what it looked like on the broadcast.

This is Mahomes magic at its finest, and somehow the alternative angles are even better.

My personal favorite might be the field view:

On field view of how ridiculous Patrick Mahomes is: pic.twitter.com/Vh5N8XHwQZ — Patrick Allen (@RPatrickAllen) October 3, 2022

Of course the All-22 film is ridiculous as well:

This close-up replay is nice, too.

Patrick Mahomes is f***ing ridiculous pic.twitter.com/hxtptC1wAw — CJ Fogler AKA Perc70 #BlackLivesMatter (@cjzero) October 3, 2022

Here’s what the play looked like according to ESPN’s Next Gen stats:

Patrick Mahomes scrambled 39.4 yards before finding Clyde Edwards-Helaire for a 2-yard TD.



Mahomes has thrown 4 TD passes in his career after scrambling 30+ yards. No other QB has more than one since 2018.#KCvsTB | Powered by @awscloud pic.twitter.com/DX2HvcJm3a — Next Gen Stats (@NextGenStats) October 3, 2022

People were marveling at Mahomes’ play on Twitter.

Patty Mahomes . So damn good!! — LeBron James (@KingJames) October 3, 2022

Can't imagine being 45 years old, watching what Patrick Mahomes just did, and being like alright, I'm up. I'd head straight to bed. — Mina Kimes (@minakimes) October 3, 2022

I am listening to this on the radio and want you to know that the joy of Patrick Mahomes throwing Tom Brady down a well is just as good in audio format — BUM CHILLUPS AKA SPENCER HALL (@edsbs) October 3, 2022

By the way, Mahomes became the fastest quarterback in league history to 20,000 passing yards in the win over the Bucs. The Chiefs’ offense is rolling even without Tyreek Hill. There will certainly be lots of great candidates for MVP, but right now Mahomes and Lamar Jackson have to be at the front of the pack.

We are blessed to watch Pat Mahomes turn into this kind of monster. Despite some offseason changes, the Chiefs are still rolling, and they have their stud QB to thank.