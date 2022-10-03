A fan ran onto the 49ers field with pink smoke bomb, and Bobby Wagner leveled him with a hit

A fan ran onto the field just before halftime as the San Francisco 49ers took on the Los Angeles Rams on Monday Night Football to cap Week 4. The fan was carrying a pink smoke bomb, and ran down the sidelines until two Rams players knocked him to the ground. Rams defensive end Takkarist McKinley chased the fan down from behind, and veteran linebacker Bobby Wagner lowered his shoulder to blast him to the ground.

A fan ran on the field with a pink smoke bomb... and Bobby Wagner came in and LEVELED him. pic.twitter.com/RRioBz727u — Ari Meirov (@MySportsUpdate) October 4, 2022

OMG BOBBY WAGNER JUST TRUCKED THE FAN THAT RAN ON THE FIELD pic.twitter.com/uwoEzkrFxc — Cameron Salerno (@cameronsalerno1) October 4, 2022

Streaker just got leveled by a Rams player pic.twitter.com/lYgs28GaPg — (@dbs408) October 4, 2022

The security guard in the yellow jacket did a great job of forcing the streaker to the sidelines, where he knew he had extra help. Wagner volunteered for the job and leveled the dude for what is legitimately one of his biggest hits this season.

That idiot who ran on the field probably would have thought twice about his decision if he knew Wagner was going to truck him. Maybe this will deter the next person who thinks running onto the field is a good idea.