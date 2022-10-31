Patrick Peterson mocked Kyler Murray’s video game obsessed after Vikings interception

Kyler Murray’s love of video games is so well known that the Arizona Cardinals essentially tried to limit how how often he could pick up a controller when they signed the former No. 1 overall draft pick to a contract extension this offseason. Murray has had an up-and-down year after getting his bag, and jokes about his passionate for gaming have persisted all season.

The Cardinals now find themselves in the cellar of the NFC West after a 34-26 loss to the Minnesota Vikings on Sunday. Murray threw for 326 yards and three touchdowns, but also had two interceptions. After Vikings star Harrison Smith picked him off in the second half, Vikings veteran cornerback Patrick Peterson, who used to play for Arizona, mocked Murray after the big play. Watched closely and you will see Peterson, No. 7, pretending to play video games after the pick:

Patrick Peterson mocking Kyler Murray's gamer persona. pic.twitter.com/i9SgdKAxgQ — Chuck Harris (@chuckh3) October 30, 2022

Peterson confirmed it was a video game celebration after the win:

I asked Patrick Peterson what game he was pretending to play with his video-game celebration: “I think it’s called Call of Duty? I’m not much of a gamer. Heard it just came out.” — Tom Pelissero (@TomPelissero) October 30, 2022

Call of Duty happens to be Murray’s favorite game. Our James Dator has been tracking Murray’s performance all season during against “double XP” weekends.

Murray has had a decent year, but he doesn’t feel quite as dynamic as he’s been in the past. The Cardinals are a rough watch right now, and head coach Kliff Kingsbury could be on the hot seat.