Myles Garrett’s amazing ‘Stranger Things’ front yard has a dead Baker Mayfield

Myles Garrett is a legendary Halloween troll, and this year that means making fun of an old teammate. Garrett went all out on his Stranger Things-inspired “upside down” yard, and it wasn’t long before people noticed an old friend tied to a tree with Vecna goo.

Before you get all outraged and angry about this, just know that Garrett loves to have fun by trolling people on Halloween. Last year his entire front yard was a quarterback graveyard, complete with tombstones for half the players in the NFL — and special spots for those in the AFC North.

Baker is posing next to Lamar Jackson, who has also apparently been killed by the big bad of Stranger Things’ forth season. This raises some interesting questions though about the nature of Vecna. If the lich can absorb the powers of anything it kills by psychic absorption, then does that mean Vecna is a really terrible quarterback? Are Jackson’s skills enough to offset taking Baker too? Did Vecna mean to kill Baker Mayfield and if so, why? There’s not much to gain by trying to harvest the powers of Mayfield — if anything it’s subtraction by addition.

All that’s left now is for Garrett to change his number to 11. I’m sure Donovan Peoples-Jones won’t mind for a troll this good.