Our expert NFL picks for Week 5 of 2022

It goes without saying that this has been a brutal season for making NFL picks, but it’s also so much damn fun. The parity across pro football has never been greater, and that’s manifesting itself in some really bizarre ways.

Last week we had the Broncos lose to the Raiders, the Browns fall to the Falcons, the Jets beating the Steelers, and the Rams show up looking like they didn’t even belong in the same league as the 49ers. That’s only to name a few.

I mention this because it truly feels like anything can happen in the league this year, which is why I respect Ricky O’Donnell picking his beloved Bears to beat the Vikings this week. I’d say “this is ridiculous, it’s never going to happen” — but that feels like walking into a trap.

Speaking of Ricky, he was our last place finisher last week, and Colby (our winner) made him HURT for it.

Aaron Rodgers is the most talented quarterback I've ever seen. Sometimes I wish I was a Packers fan smh — Ricky O'Donnell (@SBN_Ricky) October 5, 2022

You know a punishment is going well when most of the responses either assume this is a cry for help, or we’ve been kidnapped. Either way, kudos to our group so far for making this so painful. Suffering is the true essence of the football fan.

Here are our picks for Week 5. It might well come down to who wins between the Jets and Dolphins, or the game between the Rams and Cowboys. Those are the two big pivot points in Week 5, and we’ll have to wait and see who gets embarrassed.