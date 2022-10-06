ESPN’s offensive scheme segment on ‘NFL Live’ is what we need more of

NFL Live has been running on ESPN since 2005, but since 2019 the show has really started to hit its stride in 2019. Host Laura Rutledge has former NFL players Marcus Spears, Ryan Clark and Dan Orlovsky on with Mina Kimes, who didn’t play football but knows the ins and outs of the game as well as anyone who did play.

The show has gone viral for many memes (Big Man Ballin’ is equivalent to Sunday service in most households), but when the group gets into the nitty gritty of football, it creates amazing content.

For example, earlier this week on NFL Live the group talked about the difference between offenses in shotgun vs under center. Discussing why it’s so important to meld all of your concepts together in an offense so the defender doesn’t get any tells.

Orlovsky of course spoke from the offense perspective, while Clark and Spears spoke from the side of the defense. Kimes was able to tie it to a problem a team like the Bengals are facing, and it made for overall great content.

This is what talking about football can, and should, be. Bringing in different perspectives from multiple walks of the sport and discussing topics that help make the casual fan smarter.

NFL Live has done a really good job of this, while also making content that’s enjoyable and fun. It’s the perfect meshing of quality content with the fun moments that will live on the internet forever. An overall fun conversation.

Give us more of this in sports media, please.