Sad Browns Clown is a meme decades in the making

The Browns may have won on Monday night, but this clown knows that it was a fleeting moment in a lifetime full of sadness.

This man has seen some shit over the years lmao #Browns pic.twitter.com/qTWwjnYMRT — @ (@FTBeard7) November 1, 2022

The level of perfection in this camera shot makes it feel completely staged. Among a sea of fans actually watching football, this clown turned to face the camera, holding a sad Bud Light to down his sorrows. No emotion, barely moving a muscle except to blink — and even then it feels as if blinking as a physiological response, unwanted because eyeballs of a Browns fan don’t deserve moisture.

Yes, it was Halloween on Monday night, and sure the Browns utterly dismantled the Bengals on national television — but I like to imagine this isn’t a costume. This is just the weekly attire of a fan who has witnessed hell and relives the pain every single time they set foot in FirstEnergy Stadium.

This feels like the gritty origin story for a meme. It’s a soon-to-be Christopher Nolan movie Browns Clown Begins. Whether it’s a year from now, five years from now, or in 2040 — Browns clown will continue to share, regurgitated and remembered for his ability to symbolize an entire franchise’s pain. You are perfect, Browns Clown.