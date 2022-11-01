Every NFL team Taylor Swift is snubbing on her ‘Eras’ stadium tour

The world is in the grips of Midnights madness. Taylor Swift’s latest studio album is dominating charts like nothing has in history, currently owning all Top 10 spots on the Billboard 100.

Now, Swift has announced her first major stadium tour in five years — and before you get too excited, know there might be some bad blood that gets in the way of your mad love.

I’m enchanted to announce my next tour: Taylor Swift | The Eras Tour, a journey through the musical eras of my career (past & present!) The first leg of the tour will be in stadiums across the US, with international dates to be announced as soon as we can!https://t.co/KFuqvrhSGo pic.twitter.com/eVyTcuW8sK — Taylor Swift (@taylorswift13) November 1, 2022

With a majority of NFL stadiums on the tour schedule there are 10 teams/cities who won’t get the opportunity to see Tay Tay live. It’s not a huge problem for some of these fans like in Cleveland, who need to make a relatively short drive to Cincinnati , but some poor souls will have to make a multi-state pilgrimage in order to be one of the lucky Swifies seeing her live.

Let’s be real, by the time you’re reading this tickets are already super sold out and you’ll be having to vie for a seat on the secondary market. Still, in an effort to provide you with a service, here are the NFL cities getting left out of “The Eras Tour” and the nearest place you’ll need to travel in order to see Taylor live.

Every team snubbed by Taylor Swift (and where you need to go)

Baltimore, MD (Ravens): Need to travel to Philadelphia, PA — 1 hr 32 mins away

Buffalo, NY (Bills): Need to travel to Pittsburgh, PA — 3 hr 15 mins away

Charlotte, NC (Panthers): Need to travel to Atlanta, GA — 3 hr 56 mins away

Cleveland, OH (Browns): Need to travel to Cincinnati, OH — 3 hr 45 mins away

Green Bay, WI (Packers): Need to travel to Chicago, IL — 3 hr 21 mins away

Indianapolis, IN (Colts): Need to travel to Cincinnati, OH — 1 hr 44 mins away

Jacksonville, FL (Jaguars): Need to travel to Tampa, FL — 3 hr 20 mins away

Miami, FL (Dolphins): Need to travel to Tampa, FL — 3 hr 54 mins away

New Orleans (Saints): Need to travel to Houston, TX — 4 hr 8 mins away

Washington D.C. (Commanders): Need travel to Philadelphia, PA — 2 hr 8 mins away

Here are some fun facts based on the teams left out of Taylor’s new tour