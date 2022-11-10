Peyton Manning hosted the CMAs and spent all night roasting Eli

Peyton Manning was the host of the “Country Music Awards” on Wednesday night, and used every chance he got to make fun of Eli, knowing his little brother wasn’t there to defend himself.

Peyton didn't hold back on his lil bro while hosting the CMAs pic.twitter.com/TP8pK8TiYT — ESPN (@espn) November 10, 2022

Even with the success of The Manningcast it’s easy to forget just how hilarious Peyton Manning is. Seriously, it’s like the biggest plot twist of all time. Prior to appearing on Saturday Night Live it would be easy to assume Peyton was the most boring dude on the face of the earth, and then he blew us all away.

It wasn’t just roasting Eli where Peyton was great, he was consistently funny throughout the show.

FYI: Nothing is off limits in a Peyton Manning monologue #CMAawards pic.twitter.com/nLH5R8654l — Omaha Productions (@OmahaProd) November 10, 2022

It’s all about the delivery. The whole self-deprecating thing is common for NFL players when comedy is written for them, but a lot of the time it feels off because they don’t really believe it. These are cats whose entire life is build of self-confidence, so when they’re asked to poke fun at themselves they struggle. Manning is a natural at burning himself, and others.

To think, people believe he’d leave such a cushy, fun life to coach the Colts and subject himself to backbreaking hours, stress, and no fun.