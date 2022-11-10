Our expert picks for NFL Week 10

Welcome to Week 10 of the NFL, and we’ll get to the picks in a second — AFTER we address this week’s loser’s tweet.

There was a multi-loser logjam this week that had to be settled by pick quality, but the important thing is that RJ Ochoa lost the week. It’s not like I want to relish in RJ;s misfortune, but I’ve been fascinated to see how someone would look to burn our resident Dallas Cowboys fan with a punishment tweet.

It took JP Acosta about 5 minutes to think one up, and it was a doozy.

If the Cowboys just had a truly good quarterback like Jalen Hurts, they'd be undefeated this season — RJ Ochoa (@rjochoa) November 7, 2022

This is pain on so many levels. Not only does it mean giving credit to the Eagles, but also diving into the minefield which is the conversation about whether Dak Prescott is elite. Reactions ran the gamut from people wondering if RJ had been kidnapped, to those FURIOUS he’d make a claim like this and they were ready to fight over it.

Full credit to RJ for taking his lumps like a champ and putting this one out there, because I know it had to hurt.

Week 10 is really difficult to project. There are so many pivot points that will decide the week without really knowing how this could play out. The big tossups this week are:

Falcons vs. Panthers

Seahawks vs. Buccaneers

Vikings vs. Bills (Josh Allen is day-to-day with an elbow injury)

Saints vs. Steelers

If you have really strong feelings about any of these I really don’t see how, because they’re a pickers’ nightmare and will decide Week 10. So, here’s how we all picked this week: