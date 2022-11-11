Joe Thomas unloads on Jim Irsay and the Colts for hiring Jeff Saturday

Former Browns offensive tackle Joe Thomas is regarded not only as one of the best players at his position of all time, but one of the most thoughtful and well-respected players of all time. He also doesn’t speak on things happening the the league often, let alone often a hot take — but Thomas was fired up and ready to unload on the Colts during an appearance on the NFL Network.

Joe Thomas does not hold back here



@gmfb pic.twitter.com/gxcFjGetcS — Zak Keefer (@zkeefer) November 11, 2022

“When you hire your drinking buddy to be the head coach of an NFL football team, it is one of the most disrespectful things I have ever seen in my entire life — to the commitment, the lifestyle, and the experience that it takes to be an NFL coach. Any coach. Much less the head coach of the Indianapolis football Colts. You have got to be kidding me. That this is something that Jim Irsay, and Jeff Saturday — who’s not blameless for accepting the job — could have talked and decided that this was the best thing for the Indianapolis Colts at this juncture of the season.”

Thomas went on to explain that anyone outside of NFL football can’t appreciate the level of commitment it takes. Using an experience from his own life, Thomas explained that former Browns head coach Rob Chudzinski was his neighbor in Cleveland — and that Chud only got to see his kids one time per week, because the rest of the time was spent in the facility watching film and game-planning. Even then it was only for an hour or two.

“That’s not just something you can show up for,” Thomas said, “so the disrespect NFL coaches have to feel when they saw that this hire was made, is higher than anything I can possibly remember in the NFL — and then to defend the decision by saying ‘I’m happy he doesn’t have experience!”

Thomas didn’t stop there, saying Irsay insulted every coach by adding that Saturday was the right guy because he “isn’t scared,” as if every coach with experience is afraid to be bold in the game, or something. He even closed with some self deprecation, adding “it’s the most egregious thing I’ve seen in the league — and I went 1-31 my last two years in the NFL.”

Maybe this was just an attempt to think outside the box after making several boring, low-impact coaching hires that haven’t caused the team to take a huge step forward — but there’s no doubt Irsay made the most hamfisted, insulting, and offensive move all in one. If this week has taught us anything it’s the money doesn’t make you the smartest person in the room (or on Twitter), even if you think you are.