Justin Jefferson’s fake injury celebration was ruined by his offensive linemen

Justin Jefferson is one of the NFL’s very best wide receivers. He’s also one of the NFL’s best touchdown dancers. Jefferson has been busting out the Griddy, this year’s trendiest dance, since he was back at LSU catching touchdowns from Joe Burrow.

Jefferson tried to take the dance to the next level in Week 10 against the Buffalo Bills, but his offensive linemen ruined it for him. After scoring the game’s first touchdown, Jefferson went into his signature dance with a little twist: he faked a hamstring injury. This was a set-up for another dance move, but his linemen broke it up before he could get into it. Watch the play here:

Here’s another clip with a better angle of Jefferson looking upset at his linemen for interrupting his dance. Fortunately, it’s all love after a touchdown either way:

It looks like this is what Jefferson was going for:

Vikings OL just ruined Justin Jefferson’s TD griddy. He was about to hit this ⬇️ pic.twitter.com/t2Wgy87ugh — Hayden Winks (@HaydenWinks) November 13, 2022

Is that the best goal celebration ever? I think so.

In case anyone actually thought Jefferson was hurt, he came back later and did this.

JUSTIN JEFFERSON CATCH OF THE CENTURY. pic.twitter.com/Cos6v0yPIC — Field Yates (@FieldYates) November 13, 2022

Salute to Justin Jefferson. It’s easy to get complacent when you’re in the end zone so often, but the Vikings wide out is always pushing new frontiers for TD dances.