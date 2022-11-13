Justin Fields burned the Lions with an absolutely filthy 67-yard TD run

It only took 103 years, but the Chicago Bears finally have a franchise quarterback. After putting up one of the highest rushing totals for a QB in league history last week against the Miami Dolphins, Justin Fields is running roughshod all over the Detroit Lions again in Week 10.

Fields made a big mistake early in the fourth quarter by throwing a pick-six to former college teammate Jeff Okudah. After a terrible throw, Fields came back on the next possession and got it back for the Bears with one of the best runs you will ever see from a quarterback. Fields faked the handoff and busted a 67-yard touchdown run that put the Bears in front. Watch the play here:

The breakaway speed is just breathtaking. Fields simply out-runs Okudah, a former No. 3 overall pick as a cornerback, to make it all the way to the end zone. How many other QBs in league history could pull this off? Maybe Michael Vick and Lamar Jackson, but that’s about it.

Fields’ TD run gave him 141 yards on the ground in the fourth quarter. Last week, he ran for 178 yards. By the way, Fields also threw three touchdowns against the Dolphins in Week 9, and he’s already thrown two more touchdowns for the Bears against the Lions.

This wasn’t Fields only amazing TD run on the day. This is some legit Houdini stuff.

There is no one like Fields. He has the largest margin for error of any QB in the NFL. He can throw a pick or miss an open receiver or take a bad sack and it doesn’t really matter. He’s always a threat to hit a home run on the next play.

Watch Fields’ two touchdown throws here. Both went to tight end Cole Kmet.

Justin Fields’ running threat bought a designed opening for Cole Kmet. Excellent call and execution for the scoring connection. pic.twitter.com/I4CTEm5M34 — Chris Emma (@CEmma670) November 13, 2022

The Bears have a superstar QB, and his name is Justin Fields.