Jeff Saturday’s Raiders tweet foreshadowed Colts’ win 2 weeks ago

The Indianapolis Colts’ decision to hire Jeff Saturday as their interim head coach after firing Frank Reich earlier in the week was met with a combination of wide-eyed skepticism and outright dismissal. Those who have spent a lifetime in and around the NFL took major issue with Saturday essentially skipping to the head of the line with zero college or pro coaching experience. If Saturday had a saving grace in his coaching debut, it was the opponent across from him. The Las Vegas Raiders, entering at 2-6 overall, were one of the few teams more disappointing than Indy this year.

Saturday turned back to Matt Ryan as his starter, after the veteran QB had been benched earlier in the year. He decided to pound the run with Jonathan Taylor, which is always a smart idea. Somehow, the Colts won 25-20, giving Saturday a win in his first game.

As the Colts were marching to victory, fans dug up one of Saturday’s tweets from just two weeks earlier when he was an ESPN analyst who likely never dreamed he’d be an NFL head coach this season. This speaks for itself.

Raiders look horrible — Jeff Saturday (@SaturdayJeff) October 30, 2022

Saturday sent his tweet when the Raiders lost to the Saints, 24-0, in Week 8. Somehow, the loss to the Colts was even more embarrassing for Las Vegas despite not getting shutout.

This the type of loss that puts Raiders head coach Josh McDaniels on thin ice. It wouldn’t be surprising if he doesn’t make it through the season. Meanwhile, the outcry over Saturday still has merit even after the win. The Colts simply won’t care much about that for the rest of this week, though.

Imagine publicly tweeting an opponent looks horrible, then beating them to prove it two weeks later. What a wild ride for Saturday.