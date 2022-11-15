Ron Rivera broke down talking about his mom after the Commanders win

In a league full of gruff, unlikeable coaches, Ron Rivera is one of the good ones. The Commanders coach has gone through so many off-field challenges since arriving in Washington they defy belief, but his team’s unlikely win over the undefeated Eagles on Monday night caused him to break down.

“My mom... my mother would have been proud ...”

Rivera choked back tears long enough to say once sentence to his team before needing to step away. Dolores Rivera-Munoz passed away in early November following a battle with cancer, and naturally she was a hugely influential figure in Rivera’s life.

Terry McLaurin stepped in seamlessly to take over the speech for his coach, telling his teammates to pay attention to how much the win means to Rivera — adding that if they stay disciplined and execute they can keep competing.

It’s been a truly incredible season for Washington. Despite Carson Wentz backfiring on them, leaving the team without a true quarterback. As it stands the Commanders are 5-5, and would be in the playoffs if they started today. A lot of that is credit to Rivera’s coaching, which has the team playing opportunistically on defense, and constantly believing they can beat anyone in the NFL.

This is an amazing moment and congrats to Rivera and the Commanders for their win.