The Tom Brady movie ‘80 For Brady’ is full of horniness, edibles, and Guy Fieri

The first trailer for 80 For Brady was released on Thursday, and it’s unquestionably one of the weirdest things I’ve ever seen. Seriously, I’m still trying to process it.

Okay, so conceptually it’s basically a road trip movie for boomers about four die-hard Tom Brady fans on a quest to see him play in the Super Bowl — but hoo boy, does it take some turns. The primary stars are Lily Tomlin, Jane Fonda, Sally Field and Rita Moreno, giving off some real modern Golden Girls vibes, but hoo boy does this take some twists and turns along the way.

It’s strongly hinted that Jane Fonda and Gronk boned.

Which led to this reaction in our world Slack.

Also there’s a chicken wing eating contest hosted by Guy Fieri. Tom Brady is in it as an actor, and the source of horniness in the movie. At one point the women become backup dancers and try to sneak into the Super Bowl ... then they take edibles and see an entire table of Fieri’s (Fierii? What’s the plural of Fieri) playing poker.

This movie is an absolute enigma. I don’t know why it was made. I’m not 100 percent sure who it’s supposed to appeal to. I cannot believe this is coming to theaters and not directly to a streaming service — I also don’t care. I want to see this because I need to see this.

We’re really hitting a weird new era of NFL movies. Between this and Home Team, the movie released earlier this year about Sean Payton, we’re seeing a whole bunch of new football-based movies about real people. What a time to be alive. A confusing, weird time.