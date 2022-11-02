Call of Duty, Ninja Turtles and Sonic: a video game interview with Rams LB Bobby Wagner

With the release of Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2, gamers around the world are squadding up and hopping on the newest release from the iconic franchise. In a press release from Activision, Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 recently made history as the top selling game in opening weekend, delivering over $800 million worldwide and topped the previous record set by Modern Warfare 3 in 2011.

Professional athletes are also celebrating the release of the game around the world, including Rams linebacker Bobby Wagner. Wagner talked about Call of Duty and other video games with SB Nation’s J.P. Acosta over Zoom.

J.P. Acosta (JA): When did you first start playing games in the Call of Duty franchise?

Bobby Wagner (BW): I probably first started playing when I was in high school going into college, freshman year of college. I’m not entirely sure but I know you’re always playing in college.

JA: I know your schedule can be kind of busy, but how often do you play video games in general?

BW: I mean in college, it was pretty often because, you know, we were young and, you know, we didn’t think sleep was a value at the time. So, you know, we stayed up for hours, especially when it came out. In the league, probably more in the offseason than during the season. But yeah, it kind of depends. A lot of times my my nephews and my brother, we would all just kind of get together to play.

JA: I have heard a little bit about players playing Call of Duty together to build team camaraderie. Is that something that you’ve noticed as you’ve played Call of Duty and the places you’ve been? Has that helped build kind of the team bonding aspect of it?

BW: Yeah, because I think a lot of times in NFL like, so many hours are spent watching film, talking about plays, some of the other team. So when guys get out, they want to get away but they also want to get away with people that they rock with. So whether it’s family members or your team, like you get to, you know, kind of create another element for you to be around your teammates or you talk to your teammates, and so, I definitely feel like it helps a lot.

JA: Has Call of Duty helped you in kind of the adjustment in going from Seattle to Los Angeles?

BW: In a way because you know, we talk about it a lot in the locker room. Everybody thinks I’m the older guy, so, you know, I’m not aware of all the stuff that’s going on, but it’s a conversation that’s started in the locker room and you see how how long guys have played and things of that nature, so it definitely helps when it comes to like getting to know teammates and train that camaraderie.

JA: Jalen Ramsey is in all of the Call of Duty commercials, but who is the best Call of Duty player on the Rams?

BW: That’s hard to say because I haven’t played everybody but if I have to say I’ll probably say either Scooter(Rams DB Robert Rochell) or D Lo(Rams DB David Long Jr.).

JA: And do you know who the worst player is? Like a guy you’re just like yeah, no, I cannot play with him.

BW: Nah, I don’t know the worst player.

JA: Alright, so what is your favorite video game ever? Outside just Call of Duty but if you had to choose one, what’s your favorite one ever?

BW: I would probably either say Sonic for sure. Any the Sonic games, any of the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtle games, and then the year that Kobe had like NBA Courtside or something for Nintendo 64.

JA: Who is your favorite Ninja Turtle?

BW: Raphael.

JA: What games are you currently playing outside of Call of Duty?

BW: Definitely Sonic and Spider-Man.

JA: If you were talking somebody through playing Call of Duty for the first time, what’s your strategy?

BW: I would say talk with somebody and make sure you have your guns right. That was the first thing I would do especially like my nephews they like all the games, so I make sure I got my guns right and then figure out the map as fast as you can.

JA: Do you have a favorite part of the map when you drop in?

BW: Nah, no favorite spot but I like when the game drops you by your opponent and they don’t realize it.