The Bears trading for Chase Claypool sabotaged the Packers too

The Bears get an A at the deadline just for this

By Joseph Acosta
/ new
The Chicago Bears were movers and shakers before the NFL trade deadline and during the deadline. Trading away Robert Quinn and Roquan Smith to the Eagles and Ravens, respectively before the deadline, they made their offense better by trading for Steelers WR Chase Claypool. While that just helps them on the surface, another team was in on Claypool as well: the Green Bay Packers.

Multiple reports have surfaced of the Packers also wanting to trade for Claypool, offering the same compensation that the Bears did in order to get him. NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport said on Good Morning Football that the Packers were offering the same compensation as the Bears, but the Steelers chose Chicago.

In addition, Milwaukee Journal Sentinel reporter Tom Silverstein reported that the Steelers decision was ultimately made because they think that the Bears’ second round pick is going to ultimately end up being higher than the Packers, despite both teams being 3-5.

The Bears were able to help their young QB with Claypool in the fold, while also sabotaging the Green Bay Packers’ plans at the position on deadline day. We know the issues the Packers have at receiver; according to Sports Info Solutions the Packers are 26th in Expected Points Added (EPA)/target and the young group has received the brunt of QB Aaron Rodgers’ fury. Claypool could have come in and been a guy who can separate downfield for Rodgers, something that he’s missed.

However, he’s in a Bears uniform and can do that same thing for Justin Fields. The Bears offense is starting to find a comfort zone in using Fields’ mobility as a weapon and leveraging that against defenses to open up holes downfield. Claypool may not be Mini Megatron as his draft status might have said, but he’s still a serviceable, possibly good WR who is at his best working down the field.

The Bears trade grade might have to move up for this. In trading for Chase Claypool, Chicago both helped their team massively improve while forcing the Packers to scramble at the deadline and ultimately end up holding pat.

Major stonks indeed.

