Our expert NFL picks for Week 9 of 2022

We have another week of picks in the books and THERE IS CONTROVERSY! We’ll get to this in a moment.

All in all, it was a very solid week across the board for all our pickers. The worst result was 6-9 on the week, the best was 11-4 — with the vast majority of the panel picking 11-4 or 10-5. There was another tiebreaker for first this week, which was settled by “pick IQ,” essentially a metric which evaluates how difficult it was to choose teams, and who made the boldest picks.

JP Acosta won the week, and Pete Sweeney of Arrowhead Pride was in last place. We await his punishment tweet, and I will drop it in as soon as we have some confirmation. There might be some behind-the-scenes deals being made, so think of this as our trade deadline. I will let you know exactly what goes down with pick punishment this week.

As for Week 9, nobody is feeling really great about their picks — which is probably a good sign for anarchy. There are some games that just feel like no matter who you pick it’s going to go poorly. I’m looking at you Packers vs. Lions, Raiders vs. Jaguars and Rams vs. Buccaneers. So, let’s see how the panel picked this week.