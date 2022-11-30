 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile
Russell Wilson threw a birthday party and only half the Broncos showed up

Did they at least send presents?

By Joseph Acosta
NFL: Denver Broncos at Carolina Panthers

Birthday parties are an important part of anyone’s year. The celebration of one’s birth is a momentous occasion, often marked by celebrating with family and friends.

Or, if you’re Broncos QB Russell Wilson, it might just be family and a few friends.

Denver Broncos beat reporter Mike Klis reported that Wilson had a birthday party hosted by his wife, Ciara. The turnout? Well, about half of the team came out for the birthday boy.

As Klis mentioned, this is on a player’s day off, so not showing up is objectively hilarous.

Personally, I would go to the birthday party. Offer a nice birthday present, get some food and just see who’s in the room. Ciara’s gotta have some connections, and so does Wilson outside the football world.

On a more serious note, this coming out in conjunction with a report that Wilson has lost the locker room cannot be ignored.

This season hasn’t gone the way anyone has wanted in Denver, and with Wilson making as much money as he does without actually executing at a bare minimum level, these kind of things happen. Especially when the defense is among the best in the league. That video of Mike Purcell yelling at Wilson? That matters, especially with the backdrop of the team seemingly losing faith in Wilson.

Now on the very unserious side of this, only a few members of the team showing up to the party is hilarious. The idea that Wilson is just sitting there with streamers and party hats ready to give out to guests and nobody shows up. At least all the cake was for him though!

