Russell Wilson threw a birthday party and only half the Broncos showed up

Birthday parties are an important part of anyone’s year. The celebration of one’s birth is a momentous occasion, often marked by celebrating with family and friends.

Or, if you’re Broncos QB Russell Wilson, it might just be family and a few friends.

Denver Broncos beat reporter Mike Klis reported that Wilson had a birthday party hosted by his wife, Ciara. The turnout? Well, about half of the team came out for the birthday boy.

There’s been some gossip about Russell Wilson’s standing in locker room. Here’s some context. Per source Wilson’s wife Ciara thru him a birthday party last night and “it looked like about half the team was there.” On player’s day off. Why do people have to be so hurtful? #9sports — Mike Klis (@mikeklis) November 30, 2022

As Klis mentioned, this is on a player’s day off, so not showing up is objectively hilarous.

Personally, I would go to the birthday party. Offer a nice birthday present, get some food and just see who’s in the room. Ciara’s gotta have some connections, and so does Wilson outside the football world.

On a more serious note, this coming out in conjunction with a report that Wilson has lost the locker room cannot be ignored.

According to two of the most reliable NFL insiders in the business, it's Russell Wilson losing some of the Broncos locker room, not Nathaniel Hackett.



Emergency post on @PredomOrange with my thoughts on what it means for the team's present and futurehttps://t.co/dRFlxi9bG3 — Sayre Bedinger (@SayreBedinger) November 30, 2022

This season hasn’t gone the way anyone has wanted in Denver, and with Wilson making as much money as he does without actually executing at a bare minimum level, these kind of things happen. Especially when the defense is among the best in the league. That video of Mike Purcell yelling at Wilson? That matters, especially with the backdrop of the team seemingly losing faith in Wilson.

Now on the very unserious side of this, only a few members of the team showing up to the party is hilarious. The idea that Wilson is just sitting there with streamers and party hats ready to give out to guests and nobody shows up. At least all the cake was for him though!