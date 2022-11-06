Justin Fields has made the superstar leap, and the Bears finally have a franchise QB

No team in the NFL has a more pathetic history at quarterback than the Chicago Bears. The Bears always have great running backs and great linebackers, but a franchise QB has eluded the organization since Sid Luckman threw his final pass in 1950. The Bears used a top-5 pick to draft Mitchell Trubisky, traded multiple first rounders to acquire Jay Cutler, and seem to sign a new quarterback in free agency every single year. None of those moves changed the fact that Chicago has never had an elite quarterback.

Justin Fields always had a chance to be that type of QB regardless of what team drafted him in 2021. Fields was considered one of the best high school recruits of his generation coming out of Georgia. In college, all he did was throw 41 touchdowns to three interceptions in his first year as a starter at Ohio State, then famously out-duel Trevor Lawrence to beat Clemson in the College Football Playoff the next year. Somehow, three QBs still went ahead of Fields in his draft class. The Jets’ and 49ers’ stupidity was the Bears’ greatest gift.

The start of Fields’ NFL career was full of easy excuses. His rookie head coach Matt Nagy was completely over his head and had no coherent game-plan on how to leverage his game-changing talent. As he began his second season, the Bears surrounded Fields with one of the worst offensive lines and worst group of wide receivers in the league. The start of the season was rough for Fields as he adjusted to new offensive coordinator Luke Getsy with his line and pass catchers doing him no favors. When the Bears lost to the Giants in Week 4, the consensus on Fields was that he could already be written off as a franchise QB. The Ringer’s Steven Ruiz ranked him as the NFL’s No. 37 best quarterback in a league with only 32 starters.

Still, anyone who watched the games closely could see Fields was making real strides. He made ridiculously awesome runs that were called back for penalties. He threw beautiful deep balls that his receivers dropped. He’s been sacked more than any QB in the league so far. Fields was on the verge of a true breakout, he just needed the right conditions.

It happened in Week 9 against the Miami Dolphins. The Dolphins won, 35-32, but Bears fans have never been so delighted with a loss before. Justin Fields doesn’t just look like a competent starter — he looks like a legitimate superstar.

Fields ended the game with three passing touchdowns, one rushing touchdown, and 301 total years. His 178 yards rushing were the second most by a quarterback, ever. The 61-yard touchdown run above was the longest QB run in the 103-year history of the Bears.

Fields only passed for 123 yards, but he made some tremendous throws. His TD toss to Darnell Mooney was an absolute dime, putting the ball in perfect position where only his WR could catch it.

What a throw, what a catch ‍



: #MIAvsCHI on CBS pic.twitter.com/jk85daIkRS — Chicago Bears (@ChicagoBears) November 6, 2022

Fields is at his best as a passer on rollouts, and Getsy has fully leaned into them lately. When he gets outside of the pocket, Fields puts so much pressure on opposing defenses as a runner that there’s typically fewer defenders in coverage.

This touchdown pass to Cole Kmet happened after Fields perfectly sold a play fake and hit his target in stride.

No player has ever had three passing touchdowns and 140 yards rushing in the same game until Fields did it against the Dolphins. He likely would have led the team to a game-winning touchdown, but the refs missed an obvious pass interference call on Chase Claypool on the final drive, then Equanimeous St. Brown dropped a perfect pass on fourth down that would have extended the drive.

Fields was simply electric all afternoon. The Bears have no pressure to win football games right now, not after trading their two best defensive players in Roquan Smith and Robert Quinn for future draft picks last week. This year is all about developing Fields and figuring out if he’s the QB of the future. That answer is a resounding yes.

Fields makes plays that only superstars can make. He’s going to miss throws, either because he occasionally struggles to read the field or because the ball gets away from him at times. That’s okay: the great thing about Fields is he’s always a threat to make a game-changing play on the next snap. No Bears QB has ever had this big of a margin for error.

While some may want to be more cautious, I feel no hesitation in claiming Justin Fields is a superstar in the making. At 6’3, 230 pounds with a 4.4 speed in the 40-yard-dash, Fields has elite physical attributes and a cannon for a right arm. He’s accurate when used correctly. He’s the best athlete on the field in every game he plays. It doesn’t look the same as a gunslinger like Justin Herbert, but Fields just makes plays in his own ways. That he’s lifting an offense with a terrible pass blocking line and bad receivers to this level of scoring is remarkable by itself. He’s only going to get better from here, the same goes for his weapons and blockers. The Bears have the most cap space in the NFL and surplus draft picks this offseason.

Related Justin Fields is everything that has eluded the Bears for a century

As I wrote the day they drafted him, Fields is everything the Bears have never had at QB. He’s just starting to scratch the surface of his enormous talent, and he’s already setting records. The Bears finally have their guy.