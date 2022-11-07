The Packers have lost Lil Wayne, who says Aaron Rodgers should have been traded before the season

The Green Bay Packers were considered one of the favorites to represent the NFC in the Super Bowl coming into this season. The Packers were the first team ever to win 13 games or more three seasons in a row coming into the year, and star quarterback Aaron Rodgers was coming off back-to-back MVPs. Rodgers is now 38 years and lost star receiver Davante Adams to the Las Vegas Raiders in an offseason trade, but most assumed the Green Bay defense and passing game would still be good enough to make them one of the best teams in the conference.

Instead, the Packers might be the NFL’s biggest disappointment. On Sunday in Week 9, the lowly Detroit Lions beat the Packers, 15-9, giving Green Bay their fifth straight loss.

Rodgers was the terrible all game, finishing with three interceptions while throwing for 291 yards and one touchdown. Rodgers had flirted with retiring from the NFL over the offseason before signing a new long-term contract extension. That extension and overall indecisiveness is perceived to be one reason Adams wanted to go elsewhere. You know things are bad in Green Bay when they’ve even lost Lil Wayne.

RIP to the season we should’ve gotten rid of 12 before the season. — Lil Wayne WEEZY F (@LilTunechi) November 6, 2022

Lil Wayne tweeted that the Packers should have gotten rid of Rodgers before the season. When you’ve lost Lil Wayne, you know the season is over.

Rodgers isn’t Green Bay’s only problem, but he certainly hasn’t been up to his typical standards of excellence this year. Is age finally catching up with him? Is this down year because he lost Adams and other pass catchers? Or did Rodgers actually just spend too much time giving bizarre media interviews instead of training over the offseason?

The Packers have no excuse after losing to a Lions team that entered at 1-6 overall. It feels like a winning era for Green Bay is on the brink of extinction. Is it really time for the Jordan Love era to begin? Weezy sure seems to think so.