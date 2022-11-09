Lamar Jackson met a young fan, and showed what being a franchise QB is all about

Lamar Jackson made a young fan’s year ahead of Monday Night Football, and in the process showed why he’e the face of the franchise. Landon, a young boy with a heart condition, thought he was simply coming to M&T Bank Stadium from Mississippi to take in a game and have a memorable night, but got so much more than he bargained for when his favorite player walked through the door.

Before our game this week, @Lj_era8 met Landon, a huge Lamar fan from Mississippi who has a heart condition



Via dad Jason Berry/FB pic.twitter.com/zcFhpu8FzY — Baltimore Ravens (@Ravens) November 8, 2022

Jackson barely made it through the door before Landon ran over and wrapped him in a huge hug, and just didn’t want to let go. In the video you can hear his mom crying with joy, seeing her son so thrilled to meet his idol after having so much adversity in his young life. It’s really amazing, and a credit to both Lamar Jackson, and the Ravens for doing so much with kids in the community.

There are few NFL teams who do more for kids. The team continues to remember and celebrate Mo Gaba, the superfan who became indelibly linked to the team before passing away at the age of 14. This year the Ravens unveiled an end zone tribute to Mo, and ensuring his legacy is never forgotten. Jackson, as well as other Ravens players, routinely spend time with kids in the community, visiting children’s hospitals, and bringing a much-needed distraction for children dealing with struggles nobody should deal with, let alone a child.

It goes without saying, but c’mon Ravens — pay the man already. Lamar Jackson is quietly having himself a year, where he’s on pace for 3,340 passing yards and 30 touchdowns, along with a projected 1,200 rushing yards. He’s been a force this season, and with that on-field performance, paired with this kind of off-field humility makes him truly one of the best guys in the league.