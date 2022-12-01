Our expert NFL picks for Week 13 of 2022

Welcome to our NFL Picks for Week 13. I hope you had a Happy Thanksgiving, and have now properly disposed of your leftovers — because eating week-old fridge turkey is gonna get you sick.

Speaking of sick, this week I had the honor of writing a tweet for Michael Peterson — as is our tradition here at picks for the winner and loser of the week. With Michael’s team, the Chargers, playing the Raiders this week I knew I needed to same something totally outrageous and ridiculous that anyone in the AFC West would hate to say.

Excited to see Justin Herbert vs. Raiders this weekend. Have to wonder what a genius like Josh McDaniels could do with a QB like JH — Joey BOO-sa (@ZoneTracks) December 1, 2022

This week is another tough one to predict. We have a match with truly even odds between the Lions and Jaguars that is a total tossup, but one of the most fascinating games might be Jets vs. Vikings. Here we have one of the NFL’s best defensive teams with an elite rookie cornerback in Sauce Gardner facing off against Justin Jefferson and the Vikings passing offense. It Mike White can continue to play well on offense this might be another really close game.

Let’s see who we’re all taking this week.