The Bengals’ perfect flea flicker completely froze the Browns’ defense

The Cincinnati Bengals proved they were one of the more explosive offenses in the NFL on their run to the Super Bowl last season, and Joe Burrow and Co. are still capable of dialing up a big when they really need one. Burrow entered the week second in the NFL in both passing yards and passing touchdowns, behind only Patrick Mahomes in both categories.

Burrow figured to have a good opportunity to put up big numbers against a mediocre Cleveland Browns defense in Week 14, and he’s starting to do exactly that. The Bengals used some trickeration on Burrow’s second touchdown of the day, using a flea flicker to bust a 45-yard TD by Trenton Irwin. There wasn’t anyone within five yards of Irwin as he streaked down the field. Watch video of the play here:

That’s pretty much a perfect flea flicker. The defensive backs committed to the run after the handoff, and Irwin ran free down the field where he was wide open for Burrow to find him.

The Next Gen Stats look at the play shows how Irwin got so wide open:

The Raiders hit a flea flicker for a touchdown last week, and the Bengals were paying attention.

Flea flickers are back, and Joe Burrow and the Bengals never left.