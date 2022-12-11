 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile
SBNation.com homepage

Filed under:

NFL Playoff Picture 2022, as it stands

We’re racing to the finish.

By James Dator
/ new
Miami Dolphins v Los Angeles Chargers Photo by Harry How/Getty Images

There are just four games left in the NFL regular season, and it’s an astonishing sprint to the finish. This has been one of the least-predictable seasons in memory, and there are any number of potential playoff pictures when the dust settles.

As it stands there’s a lot in flux in the NFC in particular. Carolina’s unlikely win over the Seahawks in Week 14 really threw things for a loop, and the picture is really shaking up. Meanwhile in the AFC this week more or less solidified the best team in the conference and stratified those beneath them. There’s still a chance for some surprises, but right now it feels less likely in the AFC right now than the NFC.

Current AFC Playoff teams

  1. Buffalo Bills (10-3)
  2. Kansas City Chiefs (10-3)
  3. Baltimore Ravens (9-4)
  4. Tennessee Titans (7-6)
  5. Cincinnati Bengals (9-4)
  6. Miami Dolphins (8-5)
  7. New York Jets (7-6)

On the bubble ...

Los Angeles Chargers (7-6)

New England Patriots (6-6)

Jacksonville Jaguars (5-8)

Las Vegas Raiders (5-8)

Cleveland Browns (5-8)

Pittsburgh Steelers (5-8)

Current NFC Playoff teams

  1. Philadelphia Eagles (12-1)*
  2. Minnesota Vikings (10-3)
  3. San Francisco 49ers (9-4)
  4. Tampa Bay Buccaneers (6-7)
  5. Dallas Cowboys (10-3)
  6. Washington Commanders (7-5-1)
  7. New York Giants (7-5-1)

On the bubble ...

Seattle Seahawks (7-6)

Detroit Lions (6-7)

Green Bay Packers (5-8)

Carolina Panthers (5-8)

Atlanta Falcons (5-8)

* Clinched playoff spot

If the playoffs started today:

AFC

  • First round bye: Buffalo Bills
  • New York Jets (7) vs. Kansas City Chiefs (2)
  • Miami Dolphins (6) vs. Baltimore Ravens (3)
  • Cincinnati Bengals (5) vs. Tennessee Titans (4)

NFC

  • First round bye: Philadelphia Eagles
  • New York Giants (7) vs. Minnesota Vikings (2)
  • Washington Commanders (6) vs. San Francisco 49ers (3)
  • Dallas Cowboys (5) vs. Tampa Bay Buccaneers (4)

Next Up In NFL

Loading comments...