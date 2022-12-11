NFL Playoff Picture 2022, as it stands

There are just four games left in the NFL regular season, and it’s an astonishing sprint to the finish. This has been one of the least-predictable seasons in memory, and there are any number of potential playoff pictures when the dust settles.

As it stands there’s a lot in flux in the NFC in particular. Carolina’s unlikely win over the Seahawks in Week 14 really threw things for a loop, and the picture is really shaking up. Meanwhile in the AFC this week more or less solidified the best team in the conference and stratified those beneath them. There’s still a chance for some surprises, but right now it feels less likely in the AFC right now than the NFC.

Current AFC Playoff teams

Buffalo Bills (10-3) Kansas City Chiefs (10-3) Baltimore Ravens (9-4) Tennessee Titans (7-6) Cincinnati Bengals (9-4) Miami Dolphins (8-5) New York Jets (7-6)

On the bubble ...

Los Angeles Chargers (7-6)

New England Patriots (6-6)

Jacksonville Jaguars (5-8)

Las Vegas Raiders (5-8)

Cleveland Browns (5-8)

Pittsburgh Steelers (5-8)

Current NFC Playoff teams

Philadelphia Eagles (12-1)* Minnesota Vikings (10-3) San Francisco 49ers (9-4) Tampa Bay Buccaneers (6-7) Dallas Cowboys (10-3) Washington Commanders (7-5-1) New York Giants (7-5-1)

On the bubble ...

Seattle Seahawks (7-6)

Detroit Lions (6-7)

Green Bay Packers (5-8)

Carolina Panthers (5-8)

Atlanta Falcons (5-8)

* Clinched playoff spot

If the playoffs started today:

AFC

First round bye: Buffalo Bills

New York Jets (7) vs. Kansas City Chiefs (2)

Miami Dolphins (6) vs. Baltimore Ravens (3)

Cincinnati Bengals (5) vs. Tennessee Titans (4)

NFC