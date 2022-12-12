NFL Draft 2023: Updated order after Week 14

We’re officially into the most wonderful time of the year: NFL Draft season!

The regular season is wrapping up in the NFL, and among the college ranks players that are going to be draft picks are either opting out of bowl games or declaring their intentions to enter the 2023 NFL Draft. Scouting reports are being filled and tickets are being booked to Indianapolis and Mobile for all the showcases.

The draft order is also ever changing, with multiple teams jockeying for the first spot in the draft. Houston is currently in pole position after losing to Dallas on Sunday, but hot on their heels are the (/checks notes) Denver Broncos? Football is weird.

With the Russell Wilson trade sending Denver’s first round pick to the Seattle, the Seahawks could be in a position where they are both in the playoffs AND picking in the top three. How’s that for a twist of fate?

Another team whose fortunes could turn drastically are the Philadelphia Eagles. They’re 12-1 and are a lock for the playoffs, but due to the trade in last year’s draft to get Chris Olave, the Saints now have to give their pick to the Eagles. Which right now seems cruel, because Philly is one of the best teams in the NFL and will be adding a top-5 talent to that group.

In addition, the Matthew Stafford trade looks to be a win for both teams, at least in the short term. The Rams won a Super Bowl with Stafford at the helm, regardless of what happened this season, and the Lions now get a top-5 pick with the way LA’s season has turned out. With Detroit on the cusp of the playoffs, this is an absolute win for the fighting Dan Campbell’s.

Here is the updated draft order, via Tankathon: