How to prepare for a cold weather game, featuring the Miami Dolphins

The Miami Dolphins play the Buffalo Bills on Saturday, in what will probably be extremely cold weather. The Weather Channel has the temperature on Saturday night projected at 26 degrees with a 66% chance of snow.

Not exactly balmy weather to throw the football around in, especially compared to Miami, where it is currently (/checks notes) 82 degrees. A drastic change from the wintry weather that’s happening in Buffalo.

So, how are the Dolphins preparing for this extremely cold weather game? If you ask head coach Mike McDaniel, it’s just like every other game.

McDaniel said he will personally do "zero monitoring" of the weather this weekend in Buffalo



Added that the only real way they can prepare for it is "mentally deciding if it's gonna matter or not." — Marcel Louis-Jacques (@Marcel_LJ) December 14, 2022

Ah yes, the “mind over matter” trick for a game that could see many, many inches of snow.

McDaniel also is playing the mind games with the Dolphins during practice. Miami practiced indoors and had the AC on full blast, making the weather a chilly 60 degrees. McDaniel actually had on a shirt that said “I wish it were colder” which is hilarious considering that the Dolphins had heaters on the sideline last week...in Los Angeles, California.

Mike McDaniel was rocking an "I wish it were colder" shirt today



The Dolphins play in Buffalo on Saturday night pic.twitter.com/LwskeNTShy — Action Network (@ActionNetworkHQ) December 14, 2022

Meanwhile, in Buffalo:

Shaq Lawson stealing the Jordan Phillips look to stay warm at #Bills practice, going full jacket under the jersey. pic.twitter.com/fH91A8xczB — Jon Scott (@JonScottTV) December 14, 2022

The Dolphins are doing their best to prepare themselves for the cold weather, and as a Floridian, I can’t blame them.

The simple answer on how to prepare for the cold weather as a Floridian is: You don’t. Nothing in the state of Florida will ever prepare you for how cold it actually gets. The AC was turned to the 60s in the practice facility because that’s how low it needs to be, and that’s pretty cold.

Nothing will prepare you for the first snow in a place like Chicago, where you always have to factor in wind chill from the lake and even when you put on a hoodie it’s freezing. Buffalo? That’s pretty much the exact same thing as the White Walkers being from beyond the wall in Game of Thrones. The mental “it’s not cold” thing doesn’t work, because it is, in fact, cold as hell and nothing will change that.

Hopefully Miami has enough heaters on the sideline.