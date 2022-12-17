How the Vikings pulled off the biggest comeback in NFL history vs. Colts

The Indianapolis Colts successfully kicked a field goal on the opening drive of the game against the Minnesota Vikings in their Week 15 matchup. Then the Colts blocked a punt for a touchdown on the Vikings’ first possession. When Minnesota got the ball back, they fumbled two plays later, and Colts took advantage of the field position for another touchdown. The Vikings then turned the ball over in four plays, and the Colts took advantage with a field goal. The Vikings turned it over again in four plays, and the Colts kicked another field goal.

When the Vikings defense finally stopped the Colts, Minnesota QB Kirk Cousins responded by throwing a pick-six to Colts safety Julian Blackmon. The Colts added one more field goal just before halftime to take a 33-0 lead into the break.

Game over, right? Not quite. The Vikings stormed back to win, 39-36, in overtime for the biggest comeback in NFL history. The dethrones the Bills’ 32-point comeback over the Houston Oilers in 1993 for the biggest comeback the league has ever seen. Kicker Greg Joseph’s 40-yard field goal in OT gave the Vikings the win, and also clinched the division championship.

Since 1930, NFL teams were 1,548-1-1 when leading by 30 points or more. Make it 1,548-2-1.

The win probability chart shows just how ridiculous this comeback was:

The biggest play on the game happened with just over two minutes left in regulation. After forcing a turnover on downs, Minnesota’s first play was a short throw to star running back Dalvin Cook, who busted it 64 yards for a touchdown. The Vikings would get the two-point conversation to the game.

Justin Jefferson also had himself a night, finishing with 12 catches for 123 yards and a touchdown. Jefferson might be the best wide out in the NFL, and he proved it in this game.

His touchdown came on an absolutely nasty move into the red zone. That Colts defensive back still doesn’t know what hit him.

Kirk Cousins also got the last laugh. The Vikings QB became a meme early in the game for falling over when his lineman stepped on his foot:

This looked like it was shaping up to be a brutal game for Cousins after the pick-six, but he bounced back like a champ. Cousins ended the night 34-of-54 for 460 yards, four touchdowns and two interceptions. Cousins got the last laugh, but even he couldn’t believe this one.

“In NFL history?!”



Kirk Cousins needed a moment to take it in: The #Vikings just pulled off the biggest comeback of all-time.@nflnetwork pic.twitter.com/sOPxnJVKXQ — Tom Pelissero (@TomPelissero) December 17, 2022

For a moment, it seemed like the game was destined to end in a tie. The Vikings only needed a tie to clinch the NFC North, and the Colts would have become the first team in league history to ever have two ties in one season. Instead, Cousins hit a big strike down the middle of the field on the Vikings’ final drive to set up the game-winning field goal.

Here’s the game-winning field goal from the Vikings. Announcer Paul Allen lost his mind. Rightfully so.

As called by Paul Allen: pic.twitter.com/EgyMBoXil5 — Timothy Burke (@bubbaprog) December 17, 2022

The Vikings are going to the playoffs for the first time since 2019. At 11-3, they currently hold the No. 2 seed in the NFC Playoff picture. This kid is excited about it:

What a win for the Vikings. It’s been easy for many analysts to discount Minnesota’s success this season, but it’s going to be hard to continue to doubt the Vikings after a comeback like this.