The Jaguars’ pick-6 to beat Cowboys is one of the most improbable NFL wins this year

The Jacksonville Jaguars and Dallas Cowboys played one of the best NFL games of the season on Sunday, a 40-34 victory for the Jaguars that saw Jacksonville come back from down 21-7 and 27-10 to win the game in overtime.

Jaguars safety Rayshawn Jenkins ended the game for the Jaguars on a pick-six from Dak Prescott. On third down, Prescott threw the ball over the middle to WR Noah Brown, who dropped the pass that hit him in the chest.

Jenkins caught it off the ricochet, and the rest is history.

#Jaguars S Rayshawn Jenkins picks off Dak Prescott and takes it back the other way for a game-winning TD. The Jaguars pull off the comeback and are now 6-8 on the season, very much in it in the AFC South.



Listen to the crowd as Jenkins sprints into the end zone. That’s the sound of a crowd who is desperate for a team that won football games, and it seems like Jaguars head coach Doug Pederson has provided them with that team.

With the win over the Cowboys, the Jaguars are right in the thick of the AFC South division race. They currently hold a win over the Titans, and if Tennessee were to lose to the Chargers on Sunday, the Jaguars would be in the drivers’ seat of the AFC South. Going forward, Jacksonville’s schedule is very light. They go to New York on Thursday to face the Jets, they’re in Houston to play the Texans, and then Week 18 is at home against the Titans.

That Titans game could be for the division. Imagine that. The Jaguars in a winner-take-all game in the last game of the regular season. In Duval. I NEED IT.

The Jaguars rebuild is way ahead of schedule, and now they know how to win.