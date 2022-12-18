The Titans’ alley-oop interception is the best NFL pick this year

When coaches practice getting interceptions and turnovers, they always preach running to the ball. All 11 guys should be in full sprint to the ball, just in case something happens.

Well, we’ve seen what happens when players run to the ball in Los Angeles.

Titans DBs Roger McCreary and Joshua Kalu teamed up to get one of the most improbable interceptions that the NFL has ever seen. McCreary went up to intercept the ball, but noticed that he would land out of bounds, so he tipped it to Kalu, who was running back into the play. An impressive display of awareness and teamwork by the Titans DBs.

Even more impressive is that McCreary is starting his jump just to keep this ball in play. He knows this is going out of bounds, so he goes full send to keep it in. Then Kalu is able to get both feet down to make it one of the best interceptions of the season.

The play is also very similar to an interception Oklahoma State had against rival Oklahoma in 2010. I’d say the Oklahoma State one is better because the DB goes flying out of bounds, but McCreary’s is just as cool.

The Titans will need more of those plays, however. They’re currently down to the Los Angeles Chargers in the 4th quarter.