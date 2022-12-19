NFL Playoff Picture 2022, as it stands

We’re only a few weeks away from the NFL Playoffs and here’s where everything currently stands.
Current AFC Playoff teams
- Buffalo Bills (11-3)*
- Kansas City Chiefs (11-3)*
- Cincinnati Bengals (10-4)
- Tennessee Titans (7-7)
- Baltimore Ravens (9-5)
- Los Angeles Chargers (8-6)
- Miami Dolphins (8-6)
On the bubble ...
New England Patriots (7-7)
New York Jets (7-7)
Jacksonville Jaguars (6-8)
Las Vegas Raiders (6-8)
Cleveland Browns (6-8)
Pittsburgh Steelers (6-8)
Current NFC Playoff teams
- Philadelphia Eagles (13-1)*
- Minnesota Vikings (11-3)*
- San Francisco 49ers (10-4)
- Tampa Bay Buccaneers (6-8)
- Dallas Cowboys (10-4)
- New York Giants (8-5-1)
- Washington Commanders (7-6-1)
On the bubble ...
Seattle Seahawks (7-7)
Detroit Lions (7-7)
Green Bay Packers (5-8)
Carolina Panthers (5-9)
New Orleans Saints (5-9)
Atlanta Falcons (5-9)
* Clinched playoff spot
If the playoffs started today:
AFC
- First round bye: Buffalo Bills
- Miami Dolphins (7) vs. Kansas City Chiefs (2)
- Los Angeles Chargers (6) vs. Cincinnati Bengals (3)
- Baltimore Ravens (5) vs. Tennessee Titans (4)
NFC
- First round bye: Philadelphia Eagles
- Washington Commanders (7) vs. Minnesota Vikings (2)
- New York Giants (6) vs. San Francisco 49ers (3)
- Dallas Cowboys (5) vs. Tampa Bay Buccaneers (4)
