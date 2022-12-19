 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile
NFL Playoff Picture 2022, as it stands

Here’s how everything looks after Week 15.

By James Dator
/ new
We’re only a few weeks away from the NFL Playoffs and here’s where everything currently stands.

Current AFC Playoff teams

  1. Buffalo Bills (11-3)*
  2. Kansas City Chiefs (11-3)*
  3. Cincinnati Bengals (10-4)
  4. Tennessee Titans (7-7)
  5. Baltimore Ravens (9-5)
  6. Los Angeles Chargers (8-6)
  7. Miami Dolphins (8-6)

On the bubble ...

New England Patriots (7-7)

New York Jets (7-7)

Jacksonville Jaguars (6-8)

Las Vegas Raiders (6-8)

Cleveland Browns (6-8)

Pittsburgh Steelers (6-8)

Current NFC Playoff teams

  1. Philadelphia Eagles (13-1)*
  2. Minnesota Vikings (11-3)*
  3. San Francisco 49ers (10-4)
  4. Tampa Bay Buccaneers (6-8)
  5. Dallas Cowboys (10-4)
  6. New York Giants (8-5-1)
  7. Washington Commanders (7-6-1)

On the bubble ...

Seattle Seahawks (7-7)

Detroit Lions (7-7)

Green Bay Packers (5-8)

Carolina Panthers (5-9)

New Orleans Saints (5-9)

Atlanta Falcons (5-9)

* Clinched playoff spot

If the playoffs started today:

AFC

  • First round bye: Buffalo Bills
  • Miami Dolphins (7) vs. Kansas City Chiefs (2)
  • Los Angeles Chargers (6) vs. Cincinnati Bengals (3)
  • Baltimore Ravens (5) vs. Tennessee Titans (4)

NFC

  • First round bye: Philadelphia Eagles
  • Washington Commanders (7) vs. Minnesota Vikings (2)
  • New York Giants (6) vs. San Francisco 49ers (3)
  • Dallas Cowboys (5) vs. Tampa Bay Buccaneers (4)

