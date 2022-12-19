Tee Higgins got yelled at by his mom for drops on Twitter

There’s nothing worse than disappointing your mother. Somehow, that statement only gets more true the older you get. Cincinnati Bengals wide receiver Tee Higgins learned this lesson the hard way during a Week 15 matchup against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Sunday.

The Bengals came back to beat the Bucs, 34-23, after trailing 17-0 early in the game. Higgins caught a touchdown pass and ended the afternoon with five receptions for 33 yards, but during the game his mother Camillia Stewart thought he could do more to help his team win. After Higgins dropped a pass on second down that would have set up an easier third down conversation opportunity for the Bengals, Higgins’ mother was one of many Bengals fans tweeting that her son has to catch the ball.

Listen to your mom, kids.

If the ball touch ur hands…catch it‼️ — TEEHIGGINSMOM #85 #INFINITYx5 (@adizlady) December 18, 2022

Higgins saw the tweet after the game, and took responsibility for the drop. It’s so much easier to say ‘my bad’ after coming back to get a big win over Tom Brady and Co.

Dang my bad moms! You right. ‍♂️ https://t.co/MOJzRCGGGN — Tee Higgins⁵ (@teehiggins5) December 19, 2022

Stewart accepted the apology and said she was proud of her boy.

But u balled out son, I’m super proud of u ❤️ u kid — TEEHIGGINSMOM #85 #INFINITYx5 (@adizlady) December 19, 2022

There you have it: the most heartwarming moment of Week 15.

Andscape did a great story on Stewart and Higgins last year. Stewart overcame addiction and a shooting to raise Higgins into the star he is today just outside of Knoxville in Tennessee.

We love a mom who is on Twitter. Stewart is one of the best.