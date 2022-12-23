Our expert NFL picks for Week 16 of 2022

Happy Holidays everyone. Before we all take a much-needed break to rest and watch EVEN MORE FOOTBALL on Christmas Day, let’s talk about our picks for this week.

Okay, sorry I was a slacker and this is being posted a day late. It’s a chance to talk about Thursday Night Football, which we don’t normally have an opportunity to do. It was a clean sweep, with everyone picking the Jaguars correctly — showing how little faith any of us had in Zach Wilson.

Obviously that doubt was foundered, as he was abysmal against a Jaguars’ defense which is good — but hardly world-beaters against the pass. On average they’ve allowed 7.0 yards-per-attempt this season, and Wilson managed... 5.1. Now, 1.9 yards might not seem like a lot, but it’s colossal when it comes to YPA. It’s the difference between a top-tier QB and being the worst in the league, which Wilson is in many areas.

If Mike White were playing I have no doubt at least half the panel would have chosen the Jets on Thursday. With that, here are the rest of our picks for the week.