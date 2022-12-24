Seahawks players went shirtless in freezing temperatures in Kansas City

There are ridiculously cold temperatures all across the country as the NFL prepares for its Week 16 slate on Christmas weekend. The Titans-Texans game was delayed for an hour as cold temperatures have knocked out power in the Nashville area. In Cleveland, where it’s going to feel like 37-below-zero, the Browns activated “cold weather allowances” for fans attending their game against the Saints, which means they can carry in battery-powered blankets to keep warm.

Meanwhile, as the Seahawks and Chiefs prepare to play in Kansas City, Seattle players have decided a little cold isn’t that big of a deal. Seahawks players were shown warming up shirtless ahead of the game against the Chiefs despite temperatures touching the single digits. If you want to see some shirtless football players acting too tough for cold weather, this is your chance.

It's below 10 degrees today in KC, but the @Seahawks don't care pic.twitter.com/WUM5Qm1XdL — FOX Sports: NFL (@NFLonFOX) December 24, 2022

My mom saw this video and said she hopes these young men don’t catch pneumonia. She also asked if they were going to play shirtless, so this is probably the last time I quote my mom on a sports blog.

I think this requires invoking my favorite Michael Irvin tweet:

MAN WHEN WE PLAYED IN THAT COLD WEATHER WE WAS COLD. — Michael Irvin (@michaelirvin88) January 5, 2014

That’s right. The cold is still cold all these years later, but the Seahawks do not care. That type of toughness can only help them against the Chiefs, who feel like the best team in football once again.