Tua Tagovailoa threw the worst interception of Christmas

The Miami Dolphins had one more chance to win the game against the Green Bay Packers on the final drive of their Christmas day matchup in Week 16. The Packers had just kicked a field goal to extend their lead to 26-20, and Tua Tagovailoa and the Miami had two minutes left to drive down the field for a game-winning touchdown.

Instead, the Packers iced the game two plays later by intercepting Tagovailoa for the third time in the afternoon. Packers DB Rasul Douglas grabbed the game-ending interception to ice the win and keep the Packers’ slim playoff hopes alive.

The Dolphins appeared to have Tyreek Hill open over the middle, but instead Tagovailoa tried to fit the ball into Mike Gesicki on the outside. He airmailed the throw, and Douglas stepped in for the easy pick. This is just an awful throw. Watch the play here:

Jaire Alexander and De’Vondre Campbell also intercepted Tagovailoa on the afternoon. After the game, Alexander gave an interview essentially trashing Tua.

Twitter also couldn’t believe how bad Tua’s final pick was. These were the trending topics:

Tagovailoa took the loss hard after the game:

Tua Tagovailoa is sitting at his locker stall, arms folded. Had a long conversation w passing game coordinator Darrell Bevell, who then gave him a hug. Dan Marino also offered some words and a hug. — Joe Schad (@schadjoe) December 25, 2022

The Dolphins have now lost four straight. Tagovailoa is developing a reputation for throwing devastating late game interceptions. The Dolphins’ mid-season winning streak feels so long ago at this point.

Tagovailoa ended the game 16-of-25 for 310 yards, one touchdown, and three interceptions. If better turn it around soon if the Dolphins want to secure their spot in the playoffs.