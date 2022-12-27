Derwin James’ illegal hit on Ashton Dulin was so hard both players may have concussions

Derwin James was ejected during the second quarter of the Los Angeles Chargers’ game with the Indianapolis Colts on Monday night for one of the hardest hits in recent memory. James drilled Colts receiver Ashton Dulin on a pass to the flats, and got called for unnecessary roughness for a vicious hit that appeared to be helmet-to-helmet.

The Chargers won, 20-3, to clinch their first appearance in the NFL Playoffs since 2018 as their star safety watched the second half from the bench.

Dulin was taken to the locker room and evaluated for a brain injury after the hit. Dulin was eventually ruled out with a concussion. James also went to the medical tent, and appeared to be woozy as he got off the field. James is now in concussion protocol himself. Watch the hit here:

The sound of that hit is so striking. Football isn’t a contact sport — it’s a collision sport. This hit sounded like a collision on the highway.

Here’s another look at the hit by James:

Reporters and fans were openly wondering if James concussed himself on the hit during the game:

Derwin James gets ejected for hitting Ashton Dulin with the crown of his helmet. James was also woozy after the hit, so I doubt he would've been able to keep playing. May be a concussion. Dulin left the game as well. #Colts — James Boyd (@RomeovilleKid) December 27, 2022

Derwin James just laid a brutal hit on Ashton Dulin and has been ejected for the rest of the game.



James may have concussed himself as he was very wobbly standing up. — Daniel Wade (@dantalkssports) December 27, 2022

Yeah that’s a dirty hit by Derwin James but he probably got his own concussion for his troubles — 2x World Series Champion Hamberdler* (@Whata_Berger) December 27, 2022

Damn, Derwin James hit dude so hard he took out the other player, gave himself a concussion, got disqualified, and will be fined all in one play. — AKW (@Ayo_AK3) December 27, 2022

James was flagged and ejected for the hit. He may get fined and/or suspended, too. Hopefully he didn’t give himself a concussion in the process. Update: James reportedly won’t be suspended.

Two plays earlier, James ripped off Michael Pittman’s helmet:

Derwin James RIPPED Michael Pittman Jr’s helmet off also before getting ejected….. why man pic.twitter.com/gMFbbAOi5h — NFL Daily (@SportsContent23) December 27, 2022

James is one of the best safeties in football, but he needs to be smarter below laying down another hit like the one that got him ejected.