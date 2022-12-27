 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile
Derwin James’ illegal hit on Ashton Dulin was so hard both players may have concussions

Derwin James is already regretting this hit.

By Ricky O'Donnell
/ new

Derwin James was ejected during the second quarter of the Los Angeles Chargers’ game with the Indianapolis Colts on Monday night for one of the hardest hits in recent memory. James drilled Colts receiver Ashton Dulin on a pass to the flats, and got called for unnecessary roughness for a vicious hit that appeared to be helmet-to-helmet.

The Chargers won, 20-3, to clinch their first appearance in the NFL Playoffs since 2018 as their star safety watched the second half from the bench.

Dulin was taken to the locker room and evaluated for a brain injury after the hit. Dulin was eventually ruled out with a concussion. James also went to the medical tent, and appeared to be woozy as he got off the field. James is now in concussion protocol himself. Watch the hit here:

The sound of that hit is so striking. Football isn’t a contact sport — it’s a collision sport. This hit sounded like a collision on the highway.

Here’s another look at the hit by James:

Reporters and fans were openly wondering if James concussed himself on the hit during the game:

James was flagged and ejected for the hit. He may get fined and/or suspended, too. Hopefully he didn’t give himself a concussion in the process. Update: James reportedly won’t be suspended.

Two plays earlier, James ripped off Michael Pittman’s helmet:

James is one of the best safeties in football, but he needs to be smarter below laying down another hit like the one that got him ejected.

