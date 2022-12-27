JJ Watt announces his retirement at end of year

Longtime Houston Texan and current Arizona Cardinals DL JJ Watt announced in a Twitter post today that this season will be his last.

Koa’s first ever NFL game.

My last ever NFL home game.



My heart is filled with nothing but love and gratitude. It’s been an absolute honor and a pleasure.



pic.twitter.com/wXbDUcHM8B — JJ Watt (@JJWatt) December 27, 2022

Watt has dealt with multiple injuries over his career, and this year needed his heart shocked back into rhythm. Still fighting through those injuries, Watt has 9.5 sacks and 14 TFL’s in 2022, and is still playing at an extremely high level.

Simply put, Watt is one of the most dominant defensive linemen to ever play the game. Watt is one of three players to ever win Defensive Player of the Year three times and almost won MVP in 2014 (he finished second behind QB Aaron Rodgers).

From 2012-2015, Watt had 69 sacks, 119 tackles for loss, 41 pass deflections and in 2014 had five touchdowns, three of them receiving TDs on offense.

Watt received votes for MVP in an era where the award was designed to be a QB award while changing how the position was played and seen. Watt dealt with injuries, sure, but at his peak he was one of the best defensive players to ever suit up in the NFL.

Watt will be eligible for the Pro Football Hall of Fame in 2028, and it’s a foregone conclusion that he’ll be a first ballot Hall of Famer. His impact on the game is immeasurable, and he was one of the best defensive linemen to play in the modern era of the NFL.

Best wishes to JJ and his family in his retirement.