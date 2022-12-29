Our expert NFL picks for Week 17 of 2022

We have just two weeks left in the regular season and everything remains up in the air. Every single game more or less has playoff ramifications for somebody, especially in the NFC South where these final weeks could decide who wins the division, who picks in the Top 10, and potentially even two teams making the playoffs if something weird happens.

Before we get to the picks we need to discuss last week. As you may have seen, RJ Ochoa’s life was turned upside down thanks to David Fucillo and his tweet punishment which went viral for suggesting the Cowboys trade Micah Parsons for Nick Bosa. Well, the worm turned and RJ won the week with Fooch losing.

We expected absolute fire and brimstone, but RJ was extremely generous to Fooch when the dust settled.

This has been an interesting season in the NFC as far as quarterback play is concerned because of the injuries and stuff but if I had to rank them entering the playoffs I would go:



1. Dak Prescott

2. Kirk Cousins

3. Jalen Hurts

4. Geno Smith

5. Brock Purdy — David Fucillo (@davidfucillo) December 28, 2022

Okay, so Fooch had to rank Dak Prescott above Brock Purdy — but that’s not exactly a hot take. Especially not one that will net you a ton of hatred. So, kudos to RJ for being kind and taking it easy on a coworker to close out 2022. That’s good karma.

Now onto our picks for the week.