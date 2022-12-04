The Vikings twerking after faking an injury is the NFL’s most disrespectful TD celebration

Minnesota Vikings superstar Justin Jefferson had a big idea for a touchdown dance last month against the Buffalo Bills: Jefferson intended to fake an injury and then do a little dance, but his offensive linemen ruined it by jumping on top of him. Teammate Alexander Mattison was apparently taking notes, because he finished what Jefferson started against the New York Jets on Sunday in Week 13.

After Mattison scored a touchdown in the second quarter, he fake a hamstring injury, fell down to all fours, and then started twerking. There were no offensive linemen in the way to ruin this one. Watch the hilarious TD dance here:

Alexander Mattison almost goes down with critical injury, but is able to revive himself @Vikings pic.twitter.com/VnLOdLadIO — NFL on CBS (@NFLonCBS) December 4, 2022

I hope Lo’eau LaBonta is getting royalties here. The midfielder for the Kansas City Current of the NWSL was the first person to think up the fake injury-into-twerk celebration.

This is what a true influencer looks like:

Lo’eau LaBonta had us worried there for a second. pic.twitter.com/VROBFrdz7A — Attacking Third (@AttackingThird) August 20, 2022

Most analysts don’t take the Vikings seriously as a NFC Super Bowl contender, but they did enter the week with the second-best record in the conference. In addition to having some real playmakers all over the field, Minnesota also might have the NFL’s most creative touchdown dancers.

We’ll see if these twerks still hit the same in the playoffs. For now, this is an A+ all around.