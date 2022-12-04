 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile
NFL Playoff Picture 2022, as it stands

Standings, the bubble, and how the playoffs would look if they started today.

By James Dator
Tennessee Titans v Philadelphia Eagles

There are five games left in the NFL regular season and things are coming down to the wire. — but oddly it’s more or less for positioning at this point, rather than a wild race to see who can get in under the wire.

That’s not to say there aren’t a few teams on the bubble who could find a way in down the stretch, but for the most part it feels like the order is set. This is especially apparent in the NFC, where there’s a very large drop off between the only true bubble team in Washington (7-5-1) and then down to the trio of five win teams in need of a wild collapse. In the AFC there are a lot more teams with a chance to get in, but if you look at the remaining schedule it’s a lot more difficult to picture how some of the teams on the outside find a way to get in.

Current AFC Playoff teams

  1. Buffalo Bills (9-3)
  2. Kansas City Chiefs (9-3)
  3. Baltimore Ravens (8-4)
  4. Tennessee Titans (7-5)
  5. Cincinnati Bengals (8-4)
  6. Miami Dolphins (8-4)
  7. New York Jets (7-5)

On the bubble ...

New England Patriots (6-6)
Los Angeles Chargers (6-6)
Las Vegas Raiders (5-7)
Cleveland Browns (5-7)
Pittsburgh Steelers (5-7)

Current NFC Playoff teams

  1. Philadelphia Eagles (11-1)
  2. Minnesota Vikings (10-2)
  3. San Francisco 49ers (8-4)
  4. Tampa Bay Buccaneers (5-6)
  5. Dallas Cowboys (9-3)
  6. New York Giants (7-4-1)
  7. Seattle Seahawks (7-5)

On the bubble ...

Washington Commanders (7-5-1)
Detroit Lions (5-7)
Green Bay Packers (5-8)
Atlanta Falcons (5-8)

If the playoffs started today:

AFC

  • First round bye: Buffalo Bills
  • New York Jets (7) vs. Kansas City Chiefs (2)
  • Miami Dolphins (6) vs. Baltimore Ravens (3)
  • Cincinnati Bengals (5) vs. Tennessee Titans (4)

NFC

  • First round bye: Philadelphia Eagles
  • Seattle Seahawks (7) vs. Minnesota Vikings (2)
  • New York Giants (6) vs. San Francisco 49ers (3)
  • Dallas Cowboys (5) vs. Tampa Bay Buccaneers (4)

