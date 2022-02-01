Why the Bengals are only getting better in the future

We have a tendency to think of the term “dynasty” in very narrow terms when it comes to sports. Specifically it refers solely to a team that dominates to such a level that they win the majority of championships over a given period. Personally, I think this sets the bar too high. We haven’t really evolved our vernacular to come up with a term for the teams that are extremely good over a long period, but might not win a bulk of championships.

That said, if there’s one team with the chance to become a legitimate NFL dynasty in the classical terms, it’s the Cincinnati Bengals. Right now the team has the majority of conditions required to make this team a championship staple for a long time, provided they manage things correctly.

I know your knee jerk reaction is to say this is hyperbole, or putting the cart before the horse — and it totally is, but it’s fun to examine this team because their turnaround from the worst team in the NFL to now being in the Super Bowl is one of the most incredible events of the last 20 years. Here are three reasons I think this team could be on the verge of something spectacular, and what they need to improve to continue their trajectory into become a multi-year contender in the AFC.

Reason 1: They’re already damn good

Obviously it all begins here. The Bengals showed in 2021 they could make the jump from being a decent team to a contender, otherwise they wouldn’t be in the Super Bowl. It’s not like this is fluke.

But to be a little more granular about all this, they have so many important pieces in place already. Obviously the QB is set, which is the biggest part of all this — but almost more important is having two dynamic, young, reliable receivers to surround Joe Burrow with. No team in the NFL compares to the collective youth strength of Ja’Marr Chase and Tee Higgins, and the trio will have years together. When you have a QB who knows how to win and pair them with two 1,000 yard receivers, they’re going to win a lot regardless of what else is going on.

Look at the early ‘00s Colts for this. Sure, there were defensive elements like the line, and the Colts had Jeff Saturday anchoring the offensive line — but it was more or less this same principle. Peyton Manning, Marvin Harrison and Reggie Wayne were the core, and the rest was an afterthought.

What makes the Bengals different is that have so much room to build on top of that trio. This isn’t a finished product, which brings us to ...

Reason 2: Cap space for DAAAAYS

Not only is Cincinnati in the Super Bowl, but they have an astonishing $58M in available cap space this offseason. The team has 36 players under contract, so some of the available money will be used to keep their own guys — but this is still so much room to sign several high-impact free agents, or just be sensible and only land a couple so you don’t over extend.

It’s a pretty great free agency for offensive linemen, and clearly this is the place the Bengals can spend. Looking at a right tackle upgrade like Trent Brown from the Patriots feels like a no brainer, and there are more interior linemen that can just buy Burrow more time and make this offense even scarier.

On defense it’s about bolstering the secondary, which is considerably more difficult with the upcoming class while preserving the youth movement in Cincinnati — but there are a few 1-2 year deals for veterans like Xavier Rhodes or Patrick Peterson which would really boost the team.

The main point here is that in terms of money the Bengals have so much flexibility. They don’t need to force anything, and can build up a contending team.

Reason 3: The X factor

Money is one important factor to land players, but so is the organizational culture. There is no doubt that the Bengals have the perception of being one of the coolest teams in the NFL, and honestly, that matters — especially to young promising players. Joining Joe Burrow, Ja’Marr Chase and Co. is just fun for a player, and we’ve all seen videos of the Bengals locker room, that team is having a blast.

If you don’t think culture is important then explain how so many players went to the Patriots year after year after year. Yes, everyone wanted to win easy championships, but if the impression players are agents get is that Cincinnati is building a dynasty, then that will carry a lot of weight to get these big signings.

What needs to improve

Obviously the Bengals are not a perfect team. They made it to the Super Bowl in incredible fashion, but this was not an easy path, either through the regular season or the playoffs. Part of getting the team to the next level is making those wins easier, so we can move to getting home field playoff games.

Upgrading the offensive line is obviously the biggest factor. Joe Burrow was sacked 55 times this season, third worst in the NFL. The interior offensive line is a huge element here, and desperately needs to be upgraded along with their right tackle. That will take an already scary offense and make it terrifying.

From there it’s about adapting to the modern NFL by bolstering the secondary and having succession plans on the defensive line to get more rotational pass rushers, while ensuring there are plans for pass rushers to leave in free agency without overspending.

The final thing is being critical of the coaching staff. I absolutely don’t want to dump on Zac Taylor, because he’s done a phenomenal job this year, but we’ve seen coaches who can get teams to the dance, but not any further. Too often coaches coast on past success for far too long while the team withers on the vine. I’m not saying this will happen, but this much early success could breed complacency from the front office to hold coaches accountable. If there isn’t similar success or further progress while spending money, I’d like to see Cincinnati stay aware of what’s happening.

That’s kind of it, really. That’s why I believe so much in the future of this team. They have done literally everything right up to this point and I think there really is something special brewing. I’m a fan of seeing every team reach their full potential, because the NFL is at its best that way.