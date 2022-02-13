Joe Burrow’s pre-game Super Bowl outfit should make Bengals fans confident

Joe Burrow is turning into a fashion icon before our eyes. The Cincinnati Bengals quarterback has been getting plenty of attention for his outfits during the Bengals’ run to Super Bowl LVI, whether he’s rocking cool sunglasses, showing off his jewelry, or doing a subtle homage to The Rock’s most iconic look.

You knew Burrow was going to drop some heat before The Big Game™ and he didn’t let us down. If Burrow plays as good as he looks against the Rams, Cincinnati should feel pretty confident about their chances of pulling off the upset.

Here’s what Burrow wore into the stadium ahead of the Super Bowl:

Did this man try to dress like an actual Bengal before leading the Bengals to the Super Bowl? He’s dressed like Chester Cheetah’s shady best friend.

There are not many guys in the NFL who could pull off that look, but Burrow never lets us down. The loud fashion choices are just a small part of what makes Burrow seem so effortlessly cool, a quality that certainly seems to endear him to his teammates.

I will say: that suit is going to look a lot better if the Bengals win. A loss to the Rams would make that outfit look like its own punchline. No pressure, Joe.