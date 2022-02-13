The Rock doing Super Bowl introductions was better than anyone ever imagined

Nobody, and I mean NOBODY knows how to work a crowd like Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson, and when it came to the Super Bowl he absolutely killed it.

This really wasn’t a simple gig. We’ve seen these kind of team intros before and they so often become cheesy and dumb. Yes, this was still kinda cheesy and dumb — but I’m not going to tell The Rock that, because he can crush my trachea with a glance.

Seriously though, this overwrought, dramatic presentation with a healthy dose of Rock’s wrestling acumen was perfect for a game like this. He played all his WWE hits like “Finally the Super Bowl has come back to Los Angeles,” and throwing in a “for the millions ... AND MILLIONS” in for good measure. If you only know Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson from his movies, this might not have made a lot of sense — but this was a key part of his wrestling persona.

This was a great way to start the game, and I love it because I’m a huge mark.